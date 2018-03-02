Iafallo leads Kings to 5-2 comeback over Blue Jackets

Alex Iafallo scored two goals to lead the Los Angeles Kings back from an early two-goal deficit and beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Thursday night.More >>
A person familiar with the situation says Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith was suspended one game for throwing a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones.More >>
Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points, Stephanie Mavunga added 18 and No. 13 Ohio State cruised into the Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinals for the fifth straight year with an 82-57 quarterfinal win over Rutgers...More >>
For the second straight year, Youngstown State and Cleveland State play in the first round of the Horizon League men's basketball tournament.More >>
J.J. Redick scored 22 points, Joel Embiid had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers delivered an in-person sales pitch to LeBron James by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-97 on Thursday night to...More >>
David Krejci had his fourth career hat trick, David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist, and the Boston Bruins had their highest-scoring game since 2012 on Thursday night, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 8-4.More >>
High school basketball scores from Thursday, March 1, 2018.More >>
High school basketball scores from Wednesday, February 28, 2018.More >>
For the third straight year, Chad Zallow will compete in the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.More >>
