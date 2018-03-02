Capital bill could bring body scanner to Columbiana County Jail

A proposed state spending bill could mean upgrades for the Columbiana County Jail.

A state spending bill, currently waiting on approval legislators, would bring $250,000 to the county for the purchase of a full-body scanner.

Other counties in the Valley have also adopted the use of full body scanners in order to prevent drugs or other contraband from being brought in.

The x-ray like machines have the ability to scan a suspect's entire body at once, detecting contraband that may have been swallowed or otherwise hidden in a body cavity.

The state spending bill is expected to be approved by the end of the month.