Capital bill could bring body scanner to Columbiana County Jail

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
LISBON, Ohio -

A proposed state spending bill could mean upgrades for the Columbiana County Jail. 

A state spending bill, currently waiting on approval legislators, would bring $250,000 to the county for the purchase of a full-body scanner. 

Other counties in the Valley have also adopted the use of full body scanners in order to prevent drugs or other contraband from being brought in. 

The x-ray like machines have the ability to scan a suspect's entire body at once, detecting contraband that may have been swallowed or otherwise hidden in a body cavity. 

The state spending bill is expected to be approved by the end of the month. 

