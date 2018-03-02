14-year-old charged after Cardinal Mooney threat

The will of "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee is public following a lawsuit by The New York Times.More >>
The will of "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee is public following a lawsuit by The New York Times.More >>
People who live around Pymatuning Lake discovered a fish kill over the last couple of days.More >>
People who live around Pymatuning Lake discovered a fish kill over the last couple of days.More >>
In the course of fewer than four hours, two members of the Youngstown City Schools Academic Distress Commission have resigned their positions.More >>
In the course of fewer than four hours, two members of the Youngstown City Schools Academic Distress Commission have resigned their positions.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating a crash involving a car and a school bus in Austintown.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating a crash involving a car and a school bus in Austintown.More >>
A teenaged girl is facing charges after allegedly creating a threatening social media post last weekend.More >>
A teenaged girl is facing charges after allegedly creating a threatening social media post last weekend.More >>
Authorities say an 8-year-old boy who was swept away while trying to cross a fast-moving creek in southern Ohio has died.More >>
Authorities say an 8-year-old boy who was swept away while trying to cross a fast-moving creek in southern Ohio has died.More >>
County health departments in Central Ohio have linked dairy calves brought to the region for youth 4-H projects to an outbreak of a parasitic illness in nearly two dozen people thus far.More >>
County health departments in Central Ohio have linked dairy calves brought to the region for youth 4-H projects to an outbreak of a parasitic illness in nearly two dozen people thus far.More >>
A former central Ohio city employee who authorities say stole more than $500,000 in city pool admission fees has been indicted on theft and other charges.More >>
A former central Ohio city employee who authorities say stole more than $500,000 in city pool admission fees has been indicted on theft and other charges.More >>
A man who illegally collected endangered snakes and shipped them to his Connecticut home has been sentenced to three years' probation.More >>
A man who illegally collected endangered snakes and shipped them to his Connecticut home has been sentenced to three years' probation.More >>
Federal prosecutors are urging a Pennsylvania mayor to resign after his conviction on dozens of corruption charges.More >>
Federal prosecutors are urging a Pennsylvania mayor convicted on dozens of corruption charges to resign.More >>
A California pilot who flew to Ohio to have sex with a 13-year-old girl and was arrested by undercover police officers has received 18 months in prison.More >>
A California pilot who flew to Ohio to have sex with a 13-year-old girl and was arrested by undercover police officers has received 18 months in prison.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania mother of two intentionally set her house on fire with her children still inside.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania mother of two intentionally set her house on fire with her children still inside.More >>
Police say all six occupants, ranging in age from 12 to 25, were thrown from a vehicle that rolled over several times in Ohio.More >>
Police say all six occupants, ranging in age from 12 to 25, were thrown from a vehicle that rolled over several times in Ohio.More >>
Authorities say a shooting at amid the pumps at a gas station in Allentown left two men dead and a third in critical condition.More >>
Authorities say a shooting at a gas station in Allentown left two men dead and a third in critical condition.More >>
Pennsylvania election officials say there's no evidence to back up a claim that more than 100,000 noncitizen immigrants had been registered to vote in the state.More >>
Pennsylvania election officials say there's no evidence to back up a claim that more than 100,000 noncitizen immigrants had been registered to vote in the state.More >>