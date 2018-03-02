14-year-old charged after Cardinal Mooney threat

A teenaged girl is facing charges after allegedly creating a threatening social media post last weekend.

According to the Mahoning County Juvenile Prosecutor's Office, a 14-year-old girl was issued a "complaint" and orders to appear in court.

Court Administrator Wes Skeels told 21 News that the girl is scheduled to appear in court on March 19th on one felony charge of inducing panic.

Parents of students were sent a message over the weekend about a post made on social media stating, "Cardinal Mooney High School will be getting shot at Monday afternoon be ready."

A school dance at the Maronite Center in Youngstown went on as planned with an increased police presence according to Monsignor Zuraw.

In addition, extra officers were patrolling around the school on Monday in order to make sure the building was secure.