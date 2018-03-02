A Calmer Weekend With Some Sunshine - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

A Calmer Weekend With Some Sunshine

Posted: Updated:
By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Connect

The first weekend of March will bring more tranquil weather to eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. We expect a good deal of sunshine on Saturday. A gusty breeze will be accompanied by chilly temperatures. A full day of sunshine is in store for Sunday. 

Temperatures will climb above average at the start of next week. After a generally sunny day Monday, rain showers will become likely on Tuesday. Chilly air is set to return during the second half of the week and snow showers will fly at times Wednesday through Friday. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms