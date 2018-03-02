A Calmer Weekend With Some Sunshine

The first weekend of March will bring more tranquil weather to eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. We expect a good deal of sunshine on Saturday. A gusty breeze will be accompanied by chilly temperatures. A full day of sunshine is in store for Sunday.

Temperatures will climb above average at the start of next week. After a generally sunny day Monday, rain showers will become likely on Tuesday. Chilly air is set to return during the second half of the week and snow showers will fly at times Wednesday through Friday.