Late season snow storm hits the northern parts of the Valley

By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH -

After a few days of temperatures in the 50s and 60s, the first day of meteorological spring, March 1st, ended with damaging winds and snow. 

The amount snow accumulation varied greatly across the Valley.

Roy Burns, the owner of M.R. Lawn Care and Snow Removal, commented on how isolated the snow was as he drove through Trumbull County.

"They got like four to five inches of snow in places," said Burn as he finished plowing a parking lot in Cortland, "And then Warren and Levittsburg got like an inch. So it's totally two different worlds today."

The southern part of the Valley, Columbiana and Mahoning counties, woke up to very light accumulation. While northern Trumbull County received six to 10 inches of snow in spots.

The heavy overnight snowfall caused over 20 school closings and delays throughout Trumbull County.

Though the day started with some problems due to the snow, already warm pavement mixed with plenty of sun during the day melted the snow off of the roadways by late morning.

Breezy conditions did, however, still cause some slick spots as snow drifted onto rural roads.

