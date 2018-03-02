Shenango Twp. police searching for bank robbery suspect - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Shenango Twp. police searching for bank robbery suspect

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Lawrence Co., Pa. -

Police in Shenango Township are looking for the man behind a bank robbery that left nearby schools on lockdown. 

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday, the Shenango Township Police Department was called out to a bank robbery at the PNC branch. 

Police say the suspect entered the bank and took an undisclosed amount of money. 

Officers do not believe that a weapon was used. 

However, as a precautionary measure, the nearby Shenango Area Schools were put on lockdown. 

Police say they have already received numerous tips, however, they're still asking anyone with information to call 724-654-2243.


 

