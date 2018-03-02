VIDEO: Warren man accused of beating puppy

The Alliance for Congregational Transformation Influencing our Neighborhoods is partnering with community groups across Youngstown to address predatory lending practices and land contracts, that the community believes negatively affects our neighborhoods.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they continue to focus on impaired drivers, as fatal OVI-related crashes remain steady in the valley.More >>
Several roads will be closed in Mill Creek Park on Sunday for the Youngstown Road Runners Club Distance Classic Half Marathon.More >>
It may be early Sunday morning before FirstEnergy turns the electricity back on to some homes and businesses in the Valley.More >>
Police in Shenango Township are looking for the man behind a bank robbery that left nearby schools on lockdown.More >>
Authorities say a counterfeit check cashing ring that targeted numerous businesses and others in northeast Ohio has resulted in the indictment of 37 people.More >>
Pennsylvania's budding medical marijuana dispensaries have just about run out of pot.More >>
Authorities say an 8-year-old boy who was swept away while trying to cross a fast-moving creek in southern Ohio has died.More >>
County health departments in Central Ohio have linked dairy calves brought to the region for youth 4-H projects to an outbreak of a parasitic illness in nearly two dozen people thus far.More >>
A former central Ohio city employee who authorities say stole more than $500,000 in city pool admission fees has been indicted on theft and other charges.More >>
A man who illegally collected endangered snakes and shipped them to his Connecticut home has been sentenced to three years' probation.More >>
Federal prosecutors are urging a Pennsylvania mayor to resign after his conviction on dozens of corruption charges.More >>
A California pilot who flew to Ohio to have sex with a 13-year-old girl and was arrested by undercover police officers has received 18 months in prison.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania mother of two intentionally set her house on fire with her children still inside.More >>
Police say all six occupants, ranging in age from 12 to 25, were thrown from a vehicle that rolled over several times in Ohio.More >>
