VIDEO: Warren man accused of beating puppy

A Warren man was arrested for allegedly beating a puppy.

Sixty-four-year-old James Shaeffer was arrested on Wednesday and remains behind bars at the Trumbull County Jail charged with animal cruelty and aggravated menacing. His bond is set at $12,500.

A viewer sent 21 News video of the incident that shows Shaeffer beating his nine-month-old Newfoundland puppy named Finley with a closed fist.

As you watch the video you see the large puppy back away from Shaeffer and growl loudly as if he knows what's about to happen.

Then you hear Shaeffer say, "Really? You want to get mad?" Then you see Shaeffer strike the puppy six times with a closed fist on the top of his head as if he's pounding a hammer. You hear the puppy yelp. Shaeffer says, "Really? You want to bark at me, you want to bite at me, really? I will kill you right now B----! Get out of my mother's f------ house. Ok? I'm done." Shaeffer grabs the puppy's chin and pulls it upward and then does a slapping motion at the dog's face. "I'm mother f------ done."

Nick Chronister was Shaeffer's roommate for only about three weeks. He says from the moment he moved in he could tell the puppy was terrified of Shaeffer.

"A lot of times when Shaeffer would talk to her she would run up behind my legs and hide and she would cower because she wanted me to protect her and stuff and he would get even angrier," Nick said.

Nick says Finley was a sweet dog, and it was sad because she was kept in a cage too small for her when he moved in and she was sleeping in her own waste.

He says the reason she growls at the beginning of the video is that this isn't the first time she was abused by Shaeffer.

"Because she knew exactly what was coming. Like I said, the dog was probably getting fed up with getting hit upside the head and kicked and stuff," Nick said.

So Nick sent videotapes of the abuse to his father, and his father took them to Warren police and in no time Shaeffer was arrested. Now his father Daniel Chronister is thankful to police and proud of his son.

"I was very proud of the way he did it. He was consistent about it, he told me about it, and I thought that was very good that he was alert and he was aware, and he was brave enough to take a video," Daniel Chronister said.

This father and son say the fear is justified because Shaeffer owned a gun, and had already threatened Nick's life several times.

Finley is currently safe and in the custody of the Animal Welfare League until the court case is fully resolved. Nick is hoping to adopt her once that happens.