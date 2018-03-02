Canfield student could face criminal charges - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Canfield student could face criminal charges

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
CANFIELD, Ohio -

Canfield police are pursuing charges against one of two students who made, what the district is calling, "inappropriate comments."

According to the district, the comments were made on Tuesday. The students were removed from the middle school pending an investigation.

Friday night, police confirmed to 21 News that upon further review they felt school safety was a concern moving forward and felt it was appropriate to intervene before anything were to happen. 

Detectives say both students were disciplined by the district, but only one could face criminal charges through the juvenile court. 

In a press release, Superintendent Alex Geordan said, "I assure you that our staff takes every precaution to make sure that your child is in a safe learning environment each day."

Similar to other schools in our Valley, Canfield is currently looking into additional security measures.

The city's police chief said he is recommending officers to be in each of the district's buildings. Currently, there is only one resource officer for the district. School leaders are discussing the possibility.

"This is the first year that the Canfield Police Department's contract language has permitted officers to work at an hourly rate. We have had numerous discussions about an increased police presence for over five years. The board of education and I will be discussing this possibility as well as the possibility of using the sheriff's department," said Geordan.
 

