University overrules staff vote to revoke Trump's degree

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) - Lehigh University's board of trustees will not revoke President Donald Trump's honorary degree after nearly two-thirds of the school's faculty voted to do so.
The board issued a statement Friday saying it is committed to demonstrating openness to a wide range of views.
A school committee announced Tuesday that about 300 faculty members voted in favor of a motion that said Trump has made statements that contradict the school's values.
The trustees previously denied a petition to rescind Trump's honorary degree in October.
The university awarded Trump the degree in 1988.
