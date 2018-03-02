H.S. basketball scores (3/2/18)

Kenny Carpenter scored 22 points and No. 8 seed Cleveland State defeated ninth-seeded Youngstown State 72-71 Friday night in a first-round matchup of the Horizon League Tournament.More >>
Kenny Carpenter scored 22 points and No. 8 seed Cleveland State defeated ninth-seeded Youngstown State 72-71 Friday night in a first-round matchup of the Horizon League Tournament.More >>
High school basketball scores from Friday, March 2, 2018..More >>
High school basketball scores from Friday, March 2, 2018..More >>
Daniel Utomi had 20 points and eight rebounds, Eric Parrish made a pair of free throws with three seconds left on Friday night and Akron closed the regular season with a 67-65 win over Kent State.More >>
Daniel Utomi had 20 points and eight rebounds, Eric Parrish made a pair of free throws with three seconds left on Friday night and Akron closed the regular season with a 67-65 win over Kent State.More >>
NFL teams have heard all about the hype, hope and hazards of this year's deep class of college quarterback prospects.More >>
NFL teams have heard all about the hype, hope and hazards of this year's deep class of college quarterback prospects.More >>
Alex Iafallo scored two goals to lead the Los Angeles Kings back from an early two-goal deficit and beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Thursday night.More >>
Alex Iafallo scored two goals to lead the Los Angeles Kings back from an early two-goal deficit and beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Thursday night.More >>
A person familiar with the situation says Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith was suspended one game for throwing a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones.More >>
A person familiar with the situation says Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith was suspended one game for throwing a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones.More >>
Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points, Stephanie Mavunga added 18 and No. 13 Ohio State cruised into the Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinals for the fifth straight year with an 82-57 quarterfinal win over Rutgers...More >>
Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points, Stephanie Mavunga added 18 and No. 13 Ohio State cruised into the Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinals for the fifth straight year with an 82-57 quarterfinal win over Rutgers on Friday.More >>
For the second straight year, Youngstown State and Cleveland State play in the first round of the Horizon League men's basketball tournament.More >>
For the second straight year, Youngstown State and Cleveland State play in the first round of the Horizon League men's basketball tournament.More >>