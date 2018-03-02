H.S. basketball scores (3/2/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (3/2/18)

Boys' Basketball Tournament 

Division II 

Ursuline 47 Poland 68

Hubbard 40 Lakeview 50 

Girard 56 Howland 64 

Struthers 58 West Branch 53 


Division III 

Columbiana 34 South Range 61

Southern Local 71 Mogadore 89 

Py Valley 49 LaBrae 85

Crestwood 42 Newton Falls 55 

Liberty Champion | Rescheduled for Saturday 7 pm 

Campbell United | Rescheduled for Saturday 2 pm 

Division IV 

Wellsville 62 McDonald 91 

Springfield 46 Western Reserve 60 

East Canton 49 Lowellville 44

Lisbon 45 Valley Christian 52 

Maplewood 45 Cornerstone Christian 88

Warren JFK 85 Richmond Heights 75

Mathews 44 Bristol 78 

Badger 60 Windham 74 

Boys' District 10 Tournament

Hickory 66 Sharon 71 

Jamestown 27 Kennedy Catholic 81 

Sharpsville 55 Mercyhurst Prep 70 

West Middlesex 52 Cambridge Springs 44

Cochranton 45 Wilmington 57 

Greenville 29 Fairview 46

Fort LeBoeuf 38 Grove City 49 

