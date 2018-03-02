Bomb hoax brings evacuation at Mercer County school

State Police in Mercer County are asking members of the public for anything they may know about a bomb threat that caused an evacuation at the Lakeview Middle High School Friday morning.

Students and staff were taken to a pre-planned evacuation location after someone found a bomb threat written on a restroom wall.

Several bomb-sniffing dogs searched the school but found nothing hazardous according to police.

As of late Friday, police say they had no suspects.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the threat to call the Mercer post of the State Police at 724-662-6162.

In a separate incident at the school, State Police say a juvenile male student could face charges for allegedly making threats on Wednesday at the school.

Police say the boy was heard directing threats to other students and the school.

The student was suspended the same day.