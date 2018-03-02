Two expo shows in the Valley

State Police in Mercer County are asking members of the public for anything they may know about a bomb threat that caused an evacuation at the Lakeview Middle High School Friday morning.More >>
Brennan Bizon recently won a major custom competition, became a sponsored artist and has a Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver as a client.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating a crash involving a car and a school bus in Austintown.More >>
The city's police chief said he is recommending officers to be in each of the district's buildings. Currently there is only one resource officer for the district.More >>
Authorities say a counterfeit check cashing ring that targeted numerous businesses and others in northeast Ohio has resulted in the indictment of 37 people.More >>
Pennsylvania's budding medical marijuana dispensaries have just about run out of pot.More >>
Authorities say an 8-year-old boy who was swept away while trying to cross a fast-moving creek in southern Ohio has died.More >>
County health departments in Central Ohio have linked dairy calves brought to the region for youth 4-H projects to an outbreak of a parasitic illness in nearly two dozen people thus far.More >>
A former central Ohio city employee who authorities say stole more than $500,000 in city pool admission fees has been indicted on theft and other charges.More >>
A man who illegally collected endangered snakes and shipped them to his Connecticut home has been sentenced to three years' probation.More >>
Federal prosecutors are urging a Pennsylvania mayor to resign after his conviction on dozens of corruption charges.More >>
A California pilot who flew to Ohio to have sex with a 13-year-old girl and was arrested by undercover police officers has received 18 months in prison.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania mother of two intentionally set her house on fire with her children still inside.More >>
Police say all six occupants, ranging in age from 12 to 25, were thrown from a vehicle that rolled over several times in Ohio.More >>
