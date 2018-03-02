Two expo shows in the Valley - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Two expo shows in the Valley

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

The Home and Garden Show is underway.

"It is your one stop shop for all that you need for your home, to get inspiration, and to see all the new trends", stated Jennie Brewer of The Home Builders and Remodelers Association.

There is no admission charge to visit the show at Mr. Anthony's on South Ave., in Boardman.

The show runs Saturday 10am – 8pm and Sunday 10am – 4pm.

The Hunting & Fishing Super Show and Sale held at the Metroplex Expo Center on Belmont Ave. is also underway.

"We have more than just hunting and fishing supplies, we really have something for everyone," stated organizer Rick Henninger.

The show runs Saturday 10am-7pm and Sunday 10am-5pm.

Admission for adults is $7. Children under 12 are free.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Billy Graham funeral: Evangelist's children carry on crusade

    Billy Graham funeral: Evangelist's children carry on crusade

    Saturday, March 3 2018 1:11 AM EST2018-03-03 06:11:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Pallbearers carry the casket of the Rev. Billy Graham past family members as it returns to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 1, 2018. His funeral will be Friday.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Pallbearers carry the casket of the Rev. Billy Graham past family members as it returns to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 1, 2018. His funeral will be Friday.
    Mourners are gathering to pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor.".More >>
    Mourners are gathering to pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor.".More >>

  • Nor'easter hits East Coast, grounds flights and halts trains

    Nor'easter hits East Coast, grounds flights and halts trains

    Saturday, March 3 2018 1:09 AM EST2018-03-03 06:09:55 GMT
    (Greg Derr/The Quincy Patriot Ledger via AP). Robin King grabs sandbags to use at his restaurant, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Scituate, Mass., ahead of Friday's expected storm, predicted to bring high winds and the potential for coastal flooding.(Greg Derr/The Quincy Patriot Ledger via AP). Robin King grabs sandbags to use at his restaurant, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Scituate, Mass., ahead of Friday's expected storm, predicted to bring high winds and the potential for coastal flooding.
    A major Nor'easter is starting to slam the East Coast with heavy rain, intermittent snow and strong winds.More >>
    A major Nor'easter is starting to slam the East Coast with heavy rain, intermittent snow and strong winds.More >>

  • On guns, companies are getting out ahead of the politicians

    On guns, companies are getting out ahead of the politicians

    Saturday, March 3 2018 1:02 AM EST2018-03-03 06:02:49 GMT
    (AP Foto/David Goldman, Archivo). ARCHIVO - Esta foto de archivo del 30 de enero del 2017 muestra maletas en el área de desembarque de Delta Air Lines en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson en Atlanta, Georgia.(AP Foto/David Goldman, Archivo). ARCHIVO - Esta foto de archivo del 30 de enero del 2017 muestra maletas en el área de desembarque de Delta Air Lines en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson en Atlanta, Georgia.
    Some U.S. companies are getting out ahead of the government when it comes to guns.More >>
    Some U.S. companies are getting out ahead of the government when it comes to guns.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Student accused of previous threat at school

    Bomb hoax brings evacuation at Mercer County school

    Bomb hoax brings evacuation at Mercer County school

    Friday, March 2 2018 11:25 PM EST2018-03-03 04:25:33 GMT

    State Police in Mercer County are asking members of the public for anything they may know about a bomb threat that caused an evacuation at the Lakeview Middle High School Friday morning. 

    More >>

    State Police in Mercer County are asking members of the public for anything they may know about a bomb threat that caused an evacuation at the Lakeview Middle High School Friday morning. 

    More >>

  • Two expo shows in the Valley

    Two expo shows in the Valley

    Friday, March 2 2018 11:16 PM EST2018-03-03 04:16:12 GMT
    The Home and Garden Show is underway. "It is your one stop shop for all that you need for your home, to get inspiration, and to see all the new trends", stated Jennie Brewer of The Home Builders and Remodelers Association. There is no admission charge to visit the show at Mr. Anthony's on South Ave., in Boardman. The show runs Saturday 10am – 8pm and Sunday 10am – 4pm. The Hunting & Fishing Super Show and Sale held at the Metroplex Expo Center on Belmont ...More >>
    The Home and Garden Show is underway. "It is your one stop shop for all that you need for your home, to get inspiration, and to see all the new trends", stated Jennie Brewer of The Home Builders and Remodelers Association. There is no admission charge to visit the show at Mr. Anthony's on South Ave., in Boardman. The show runs Saturday 10am – 8pm and Sunday 10am – 4pm. The Hunting & Fishing Super Show and Sale held at the Metroplex Expo Center on Belmont ...More >>

  • Shoe customization business really taking off for Cardinal Mooney grad

    Shoe customization business really taking off for Cardinal Mooney grad

    Friday, March 2 2018 10:56 PM EST2018-03-03 03:56:07 GMT

    Brennan Bizon recently won a major custom competition, became a sponsored artist and has a Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver as a client. 

    More >>

    Brennan Bizon recently won a major custom competition, became a sponsored artist and has a Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver as a client. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms