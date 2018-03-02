Two expo shows in the Valley

The Home and Garden Show is underway.

"It is your one stop shop for all that you need for your home, to get inspiration, and to see all the new trends", stated Jennie Brewer of The Home Builders and Remodelers Association.

There is no admission charge to visit the show at Mr. Anthony's on South Ave., in Boardman.

The show runs Saturday 10am – 8pm and Sunday 10am – 4pm.

The Hunting & Fishing Super Show and Sale held at the Metroplex Expo Center on Belmont Ave. is also underway.

"We have more than just hunting and fishing supplies, we really have something for everyone," stated organizer Rick Henninger.

The show runs Saturday 10am-7pm and Sunday 10am-5pm.

Admission for adults is $7. Children under 12 are free.