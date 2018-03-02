Seth Dunn wins Bowling State Championship

The Mahoning Valley has a state bowling champion in Division II: Seth Dunn from Lakeview High School. Dunn bowled a 703 series to capture the crown by 22 pins over second place at the Wayne Webb Columbus Bowling Alley.

His teammate Conner Pawlosky finished fifth with a 632 series. Also in the top ten were Liberty's Alex Hlaudy in eighth place and Andrew Everly in ninth. Others from the area include James Spisak from Liberty in 27th place, followed by a trio from Girard: Donny Blake 31st, Logan Kandzich 35th and Jonathen Moore 49th.

In the team competition, Girard placed fourth, Lakeview was sixth and Liberty finished 10th.