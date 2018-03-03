FirstEnergy: Power may be out until early Sunday in Trumbull County

It may be early Sunday morning before FirstEnergy turns the electricity back on to some homes and businesses in the Valley.

Windy and wintry weather that rolled through the area Thursday night and Friday cut power at one point to more than 15,000 FirstEnergy customers in Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, and Mercer Counties.

By Saturday morning, the utility reported 264 outages remained and it estimated that some may not be restored until 12:30 am Sunday.

FirstEnergy reported 42 customers in Mercer County were still in the dark. It was estimated that power would be back on by 3 pm Saturday.

Storm damage was not only confined to the Valley.

First Energy was still trying to repair more than 100,000 outages remaining in it's Ohio and Pennsylvania service areas early Saturday.