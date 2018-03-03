Mill Creek roads closed this weekend for Youngstown's half marathon

Movie star and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has made good on a promise to raise a toast with Ohio politicians after the Legislature forged a bi-partisan deal that could lead to reforms on how...More >>
It's an industry a lot of people in Western Pennsylvania didn't even realize they wanted until they found out it existed.More >>
It may be early Sunday morning before FirstEnergy turns the electricity back on to some homes and businesses in the Valley.More >>
A bus with 55 concerned citizens from Youngstown joined ACTION and the YNDC on a protest trip to Columbia-South Carolina Saturday morning.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they continue to focus on impaired drivers, as fatal OVI-related crashes remain steady in the valley.More >>
Ohio's tourism agency says it's expanding its outreach to Indianapolis this spring.More >>
Authorities say a counterfeit check cashing ring that targeted numerous businesses and others in northeast Ohio has resulted in the indictment of 37 people.More >>
Pennsylvania's budding medical marijuana dispensaries have just about run out of pot.More >>
Authorities say an 8-year-old boy who was swept away while trying to cross a fast-moving creek in southern Ohio has died.More >>
County health departments in Central Ohio have linked dairy calves brought to the region for youth 4-H projects to an outbreak of a parasitic illness in nearly two dozen people thus far.More >>
A former central Ohio city employee who authorities say stole more than $500,000 in city pool admission fees has been indicted on theft and other charges.More >>
A man who illegally collected endangered snakes and shipped them to his Connecticut home has been sentenced to three years' probation.More >>
Federal prosecutors are urging a Pennsylvania mayor to resign after his conviction on dozens of corruption charges.More >>
A California pilot who flew to Ohio to have sex with a 13-year-old girl and was arrested by undercover police officers has received 18 months in prison.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania mother of two intentionally set her house on fire with her children still inside.More >>
