Mill Creek roads closed this weekend for Youngstown's half marathon

By Natalie Hoelzel
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Several roads will be closed in Mill Creek Park on Sunday for the Youngstown Road Runners Club Distance Classic Half Marathon.

The roads will be closed to vehicular traffic, cyclists and pedestrians from 6:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Sunday. 

You can find a map of the marathon route here.

The following roads will be closed:

  • • New Cross Drive
  • • Bears Den Drive
  • • Cross Drive
  • • West Drive
  • • Memorial Hill Drive
  • • West Glacier Drive
  • • Robinson Hill Drive
  • • West Cohasset Drive
  • • High Drive
  • • Chestnut Hill Drive
  • • East Park Drive
  • • Valley Drive
  • • East Glacier Drive

