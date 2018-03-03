Delivery service makes an impact in New Castle - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Delivery service makes an impact in New Castle

By Steve Vesey, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
NEW CASTLE, Pa. -

It's an industry a lot of people in Western Pennsylvania didn't even realize they wanted until they found out it existed. A delivery service that's been a whole lot more for some people in New Castle.

When brothers Justin and Robert Petro started Keystone Delivered Goods last June, they saw an opportunity.

"It was a service, something that our community didn't have. Actually, a lot of communities in Western PA don't have," said Justin Petro.

What they didn't realize at the time, it was exactly what disabled Army veteran Kitty Reno's been searching for.

"My health was deteriorating and I needed fresh produce, fresh meat," said Reno.

She'd been ordering dry goods from one spot, frozen from another, but getting everything at once wasn't happening.

"I had to beg somebody to either take me or give them a list to go, so as a veteran, that was demeaning," said Reno.

So Kitty became one of Keystone's first customers. Now, she punches in her grocery list, pays a fee, and doesn't have to leave home.

Still, the biggest draw for Keystone is the food; from New Castle up to Grove City and potentially beyond.

"We are a foodie town," said Robert Petro. "We have over, I think, 60 family-owned restaurants. As of right now on Keystone Delivered Goods' site, we offer I think 45 of them."

For a place like Ali's Upper Crust in New Castle that didn't have a delivery service before this partnership, the idea has been a game changer.

"She has a tremendous product. People want it and people outside the local area need it," said Justin Petro.

"I do a 10 percent discount to any customer who orders through Keystone online," said Alison McGrath, who owns Ali's Upper Crust. "It's very easy and it cost me nothing, and it increased my business."
   
The Petro brothers are already licensed for the entire I-79 corridor from Erie down to Washington County. With 13 drivers and counting, they're bringing just about anything to your front door.

You can find out more on the Keystone Delivered Goods website or the company's app.

