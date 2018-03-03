Pa. House races are in full swing, but layered with uncertainty - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pa. House races are in full swing, but layered with uncertainty

Posted: Updated:

By MARC LEVY
Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's congressional races are in full swing, while Republicans are waging legal battles in federal courts to block a new map of 18 districts imposed by the state Supreme Court.

That has added a layer of uncertainly to fields of candidates that already went through upheaval when the state's high court redrew boundaries last month.

Primary fields are jam-packed, driven by a rush to fill six open seats. Dozens of people are collecting signatures ahead of the March 20 deadline to get on May's primary election ballots.

Meanwhile, court deadlines and hearings are scheduled for this week.

The election has national implications, as Pennsylvania Democrats believe the court's map gives them an improved playing field to win seats in Congress and chip away at the GOP's U.S. House majority.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

