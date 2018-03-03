Ohio set to market its tourist attractions to Indianapolis - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio set to market its tourist attractions to Indianapolis

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's tourism agency says it's expanding its outreach to Indianapolis this spring.

TourismOhio's "Find It Here" campaign uses emotional connections to attract visitors to the Buckeye State. The latest move adds to outreach around the state and in Detroit and Pittsburgh.

TourismOhio director Matt MacLaren said Ohio can offer Indianapolis world-class roller coasters at Kings Island and Cedar Point, great events, museum experiences and craft breweries.

The agency said an analysis of regional markets found that several Ohio attractions had begun marketing in Indianapolis. Indiana was the No. 1 state outside of Ohio ordering 2017 Ohio Travel Guides, and Indianapolis was the most-searched major city other than Detroit and Pittsburgh on Ohio.org.

Tourism generated $43 billion for the state in 2016 and attracted 212 million visitors.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Police: Gun in campus shooting belonged to suspect's dad

    Police: Gun in campus shooting belonged to suspect's dad

    Saturday, March 3 2018 2:30 PM EST2018-03-03 19:30:07 GMT
    (Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...
    Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.More >>
    Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.More >>

  • California winter storm, avalanche leave 1 dead, 2 injured

    California winter storm, avalanche leave 1 dead, 2 injured

    Saturday, March 3 2018 2:22 PM EST2018-03-03 19:22:55 GMT
    (Heavenly Mountain Resort via AP). In this photo provided by the Heavenly Mountain Resort, fresh snow covers most of a table and chairs Friday, March 2, 2018, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. A blizzard warning was in effect for parts of the Sierra Nevada, ...(Heavenly Mountain Resort via AP). In this photo provided by the Heavenly Mountain Resort, fresh snow covers most of a table and chairs Friday, March 2, 2018, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. A blizzard warning was in effect for parts of the Sierra Nevada, ...
    A winter storm that left a snowboarder dead and sent an avalanche tumbling down the slopes of a ski resort was hovering over Southern California, bringing the chance of more snow to the mountains.More >>
    A winter storm that left a snowboarder dead and sent an avalanche tumbling down the slopes of a ski resort was hovering over Southern California, bringing the chance of more snow to the mountains.More >>

  • More flooding expected as deadly nor'easter moves out to sea

    More flooding expected as deadly nor'easter moves out to sea

    Saturday, March 3 2018 1:30 PM EST2018-03-03 18:30:43 GMT

    Coastal areas from Maryland to Maine remain under flood warnings as a powerful nor'easter moves further out to sea after inundating roads, snapping trees and knocking out power to more than 2 million homes and...

    More >>

    Coastal areas from Maryland to Maine remain under flood warnings as a powerful nor'easter moves further out to sea after inundating roads, snapping trees and knocking out power to more than 2 million homes and businesses.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms