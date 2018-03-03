Schwarzenegger toasts Ohio's efforts to stop gerrymandering

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Movie star and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has made good on a promise to raise a toast with Ohio politicians after the Legislature forged a bi-partisan deal that could lead to reforms on how congressional districts are drawn in the state.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Schwarzenegger joined Ohio Gov. John Kasich and state legislative leaders Friday for a toast with Austrian schnapps in Columbus. The "Terminator" star was in town for his annual Arnold Sports Festival.

Schwarzenegger made a video last month praising Ohio's political leaders for "terminating gerrymandering." Ohio voters will decide May 8 on a plan that requires maps be drawn with significant bipartisan support.

The 2011 map led to Republicans holding 12 of 16 congressional districts despite receiving less than 55 percent of the vote.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

