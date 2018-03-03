YSU Suffers 8-0 Setback to Notre Dame in Kissimmee Irish Classic

The Youngstown State baseball team lost 8-0 to Notre Dame on Friday evening in the first of three games at the Kissimmee Irish Classic in Kissimmee, Fla.

The Fighting Irish held the Penguins to just three this on the night. Nick Caruso, Drew Dickerson and Zach Lopatka each had singles for YSU. Cody Dennis reached base twice on a pair of walks.

Scott Tully earned the victory for Notre Dame after allowing just one hit over five scoreless innings of work.

Greg Dunham was saddled with the loss for the Penguins after allowing eight earned runs on 11 hits over 3.2 innings. Dunham is now 1-2 overall on the season.

The Youngstown State bullpen was strong once again, allowing no runs and just two hits over the final 4.1 innings.

Colin Clark gave up one hit over 2.1 innings while Chad Coles retired the side in order in his only inning of relief. Jakob Brustoski also pitched a scoreless inning in his second appearance of the season.

Infielder Cole Daily led the charge for Notre Dame, going 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored.

Dailey led off the bottom of the first with a single up the middle on the first pitch he saw. Nick Podkul followed with a single and Daily was able to advance to third on a throwing error.

Matt Vierling then singled to left field, scoring Daily to give the Fighting Irish an early 1-0 lead.

The Penguins got two runners aboard to start the third inning as Nick Caruso singled to left center and Cody Dennis was hit by a pitch. However, Scott Tully would get three straight outs to end the threat.

In the bottom of the third inning, Cole Daily tripled down the left field line with one out and was brought home on a single through the ride side by Jake Johnson to push the Notre Dame lead to 2-0.

Later in the inning, Nick Podkul doubled down the left field line before Matt Vierling hit a two-run single to right field to put the Fighting Irish up 4-0.

Notre Dame added four more runs in the bottom of the fourth to go in front 8-0.

Youngstown State was able to load the bases with one out in the top of the eighth inning but could not bring a run home. The Penguins left 11 runners on base for the game.

YSU has now dropped six straight games after winning its season opener on Feb. 16 at Belmont.

The Penguins will face Seattle on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET in their second game of the Kissimmee Irish Classic.

Source: Youngstown State University