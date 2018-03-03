YSU Suffers 8-0 Setback to Notre Dame in Kissimmee Irish Classic

High school basketball scores from Friday, March 2, 2018..More >>
Andrew Cogliano and Josh Manson scored 1:28 apart in the second period and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Friday night.More >>
The Anaheim Ducks' penalty kill has been able to keep opponents in check.More >>
The Youngstown State baseball team lost 8-0 to Notre Dame on Friday evening in the first of three games at the Kissimmee Irish Classic in Kissimmee, Fla.More >>
Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith has refused to say what led him to throw a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones.More >>
The Mahoning Valley has a state bowling champion in Division II.More >>
Kenny Carpenter scored 22 points and No. 8 seed Cleveland State defeated ninth-seeded Youngstown State 72-71 Friday night in a first-round matchup of the Horizon League Tournament.More >>
Daniel Utomi had 20 points and eight rebounds, Eric Parrish made a pair of free throws with three seconds left on Friday night and Akron closed the regular season with a 67-65 win over Kent State.More >>
NFL teams have heard all about the hype, hope and hazards of this year's deep class of college quarterback prospects.More >>
