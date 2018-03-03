Eagles nest in Cleveland for 1st time in more than 100 years - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Eagles nest in Cleveland for 1st time in more than 100 years

CLEVELAND (AP) - Naturalists say bald eagles are nesting in Cleveland for the first time in more than 100 years.

The Plain Dealer reports a historical interpreter for the Cleveland Metroparks spotted a pair of eagles last year carrying sticks into a tree on a bluff overlooking the Cuyahoga River.

The interpreter, Karen Lakus, and others then watched the eagles build a nest and engage in courtship activities this winter. No eggs have been laid to this point. Eagles typically lay from one to three eggs during late winter with incubation taking around 35 days.

The Metroparks' director of outdoor experiences, Wendy Weirich, says there are discussions about setting up spotting scopes along the Towpath Trail to view the nest after eggs are laid.

