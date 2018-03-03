Ohio maple syrup producers hope cold snap will save season - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio maple syrup producers hope cold snap will save season

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Maple syrup producers in central Ohio are hoping for a cold snap to save what's left of their season.

The Columbus Dispatch reports syrup producers were encouraged by the start of the season in January with ideal conditions - above-freezing temperatures during the day and below-freezing temperatures at night allowing sap to flow from maple trees native to Ohio.

A stretch of weather in February that brought milder weather halted the flow. Producers are counting on another freeze to get sap flowing again before maple trees begin to bud and make the sap too bitter for syrup.

Ohio produced 80,000 gallons of maple syrup last year. The state is the eighth-largest producer of syrup, just behind Massachusetts. Vermont is the top producer, providing about half the syrup in the U.S.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Police: Gun in campus shooting belonged to suspect's dad

    Police: Gun in campus shooting belonged to suspect's dad

    Saturday, March 3 2018 2:30 PM EST2018-03-03 19:30:07 GMT
    (Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...
    Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.More >>
    Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.More >>

  • California winter storm, avalanche leave 1 dead, 2 injured

    California winter storm, avalanche leave 1 dead, 2 injured

    Saturday, March 3 2018 2:22 PM EST2018-03-03 19:22:55 GMT
    (Heavenly Mountain Resort via AP). In this photo provided by the Heavenly Mountain Resort, fresh snow covers most of a table and chairs Friday, March 2, 2018, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. A blizzard warning was in effect for parts of the Sierra Nevada, ...(Heavenly Mountain Resort via AP). In this photo provided by the Heavenly Mountain Resort, fresh snow covers most of a table and chairs Friday, March 2, 2018, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. A blizzard warning was in effect for parts of the Sierra Nevada, ...
    A winter storm that left a snowboarder dead and sent an avalanche tumbling down the slopes of a ski resort was hovering over Southern California, bringing the chance of more snow to the mountains.More >>
    A winter storm that left a snowboarder dead and sent an avalanche tumbling down the slopes of a ski resort was hovering over Southern California, bringing the chance of more snow to the mountains.More >>

  • More flooding expected as deadly nor'easter moves out to sea

    More flooding expected as deadly nor'easter moves out to sea

    Saturday, March 3 2018 1:30 PM EST2018-03-03 18:30:43 GMT

    Coastal areas from Maryland to Maine remain under flood warnings as a powerful nor'easter moves further out to sea after inundating roads, snapping trees and knocking out power to more than 2 million homes and...

    More >>

    Coastal areas from Maryland to Maine remain under flood warnings as a powerful nor'easter moves further out to sea after inundating roads, snapping trees and knocking out power to more than 2 million homes and businesses.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms