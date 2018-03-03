Secret Service says man shoots himself outside White House

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.More >>
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drink holy wine and repeat wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania-based churchMore >>
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonMore >>
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayMore >>
Coastal areas from Maryland to Maine remain under flood warnings as a powerful nor'easter moves further out to sea after inundating roads, snapping trees and knocking out power to more than 2 million homes and...More >>
President Donald Trump will venture into hostile territory Saturday night at the annual Gridiron dinner, mingling with the mainstream media he loves to lash out against.More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Secret Service says a man shot himself outside the White House, and medical personnel are on the scene.More >>
Authorities in Lawrence County have released new surveillance images of a man suspected of committing a bank robbery that left nearby schools on lockdown.More >>
The Ohio Attorney General's Office has created a tool that law enforcement can use to inform crime victims of their rights under Marsy's Law.More >>
It's an industry a lot of people in Western Pennsylvania didn't even realize they wanted until they found out it existed.More >>
Maple syrup producers in central Ohio are hoping for a cold snap to save what's left of their season.More >>
