Secret Service says man shoots himself outside White House

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Secret Service says a man shot himself outside the White House, and medical personnel are on the scene.

President Donald Trump is not at the White House - he's in Florida, but is set to return later Saturday.

The agency says in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident.

The Secret Service tweeted about noon Saturday that personnel are responding and a person "allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line" of the White House.

The District of Columbia police says its homicide/natural death unit is responding.

White House press secretary says "we are aware of the situation, the president has been briefed."

