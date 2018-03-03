State attorney general's office provides 'Marsy's Law' cards - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

State attorney general's office provides 'Marsy's Law' cards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Attorney General's Office has created a tool that law enforcement can use to inform crime victims of their rights under Marsy's Law.

The palm-sized card released Friday outlines victims' rights under the law and provides space to write information like the date and an incident description.

The law named for a woman who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 1983 was enacted by Ohio voters in November 2017 as an amendment to the state Constitution. Among other things, it requires police to notify victims of their right to be present at all court proceedings involving their case and to notify them when an offender is released from jail or escapes.

Any law enforcement agency in Ohio can request the cards from the attorney general's Crime Victims Services.

