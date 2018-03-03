Police: Woman, mother killed, suspect wounded by police - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Woman, mother killed, suspect wounded by police

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say a woman and her elderly mother were shot and killed in a home in northeast Philadelphia and a suspect was arrested after he was shot and wounded by police.

A police spokesman says a 42-year-old woman and her 71-year-old mother were shot in the head at about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Holmesburg neighborhood. Both were pronounced dead; their names haven't been released.

Police said a man fled in a vehicle but was spotted less than two hours later and pursued into Lower Moreland Township to the regional rail station parking lot. Police said he emerged with a handgun pointed in the officers' direction, and all four officers fired. The man was admitted to a hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

