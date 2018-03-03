Ohio man convicted of indecent exposure for 6th time - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio man convicted of indecent exposure for 6th time

Posted: Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio man has been convicted for at least the sixth time for publicly exposing himself.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports a Hamilton County jury deliberated several hours Friday before convicting 50-year-old Gerald Fornshell of felony public indecency.

Prosecutors say the Lebanon man exposed himself last July to a 21-year-old woman at a Cincinnati Half Price Books store after spotting him earlier that day at a bookstore in Mason. The woman says she pities Fornshell but thinks there should be stricter laws for repeat offenders.

Fornshell's attorney says he has bipolar disorder. Fornshell told investigators he doesn't remember exposing himself.

The newspaper reports Fornshell has served more than two years in prison and five years on probation for his previous convictions.

He's scheduled to be sentenced March 28.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • California winter storm, avalanche leave 1 dead, 2 injured

    California winter storm, avalanche leave 1 dead, 2 injured

    Saturday, March 3 2018 4:33 PM EST2018-03-03 21:33:16 GMT
    (Heavenly Mountain Resort via AP). In this photo provided by the Heavenly Mountain Resort, fresh snow covers most of a table and chairs Friday, March 2, 2018, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. A blizzard warning was in effect for parts of the Sierra Nevada, ...(Heavenly Mountain Resort via AP). In this photo provided by the Heavenly Mountain Resort, fresh snow covers most of a table and chairs Friday, March 2, 2018, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. A blizzard warning was in effect for parts of the Sierra Nevada, ...
    A winter storm that left a snowboarder dead and sent an avalanche tumbling down the slopes of a ski resort was hovering over Southern California, bringing the chance of more snow to the mountains.More >>
    A winter storm that left a snowboarder dead and sent an avalanche tumbling down the slopes of a ski resort was hovering over Southern California, bringing the chance of more snow to the mountains.More >>

  • Police: Gun in campus shooting belonged to suspect's dad

    Police: Gun in campus shooting belonged to suspect's dad

    Saturday, March 3 2018 4:33 PM EST2018-03-03 21:33:06 GMT
    (Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...
    Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.More >>
    Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.More >>

  • Agency weighs new rules for climbers' poop on Alaska peak

    Agency weighs new rules for climbers' poop on Alaska peak

    Saturday, March 3 2018 3:40 PM EST2018-03-03 20:40:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...(AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...
    The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.More >>
    The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms