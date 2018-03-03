Police investigating shooting on Youngstown's West Side - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police investigating shooting on Youngstown's West Side

Posted: Updated:
By Cassandra Twoey, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Police are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Rhoda Avenue on Youngstown's West Side this afternoon.

Officials are not giving much information at the moment, but witnesses tell 21 News a young man was shot.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available. 

