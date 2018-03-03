And the sunshine continues for Sunday!

After a sunny Saturday, sunshine will continue for the next couple of days. Don't be fooled when you look outside though; despite the sunshine, temperatures will remain chilly for the entire week with highs only reaching the 30's and 40's.

By Monday evening, clouds will move back into the Valley with showers throughout the day on Tuesday. There could also be some wet snowflakes mixed with the rain by Tuesday afternoon.

By Wednesday, the chance for rain will be replaced by snow showers which will be possible through the end of the workweek.