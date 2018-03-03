Hubbard has strong showing at girl's state bowling championship - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Hubbard has strong showing at girl's state bowling championship

By Mike Ackelson, Sports Reporter/Anchor
COLUMBUS, Ohio -

The Division two girls state bowling tournament was held in Columbus this afternoon. 

Hubbard advanced the quarterfinal round and tied for fifth place overall after losing to state runner-up Coldwater. 

Fairport Harbor won the team championship. 

Individual competition Hubbard's Jenny Reebel was the highest area bowler finishing eleventh with a three-game total 557.

Here's how some of the other girls finish starting with Hubbard, 24th Sabrina Romano, 37th, Amber Davis, tied for 66th Alexis Cobbin. McDonald's Jenna Simmons was 30th and Haylie Rotz from Lowellville tied for 66th place. 

Next week the Division one and two boys and girls have their state tournament in Columbus. 

