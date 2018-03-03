Youngstown State women's team looking to keep the momentum going - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown State women's team looking to keep the momentum going

By Mike Ackelson, Sports Reporter/Anchor
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Youngstown State women's basketball team tips off the Horizon League tournament tomorrow afternoon against Milwaukee. 

The Penguins have won nine out of their last 11 games and want to ride that wave heading into the postseason.

"We're definitely getting to our peak in the season.  The second half of conference has been really good for us and we're going in with a lot of confidence and we just have to keep playing that way." said freshman guard Chelsea Olson 

Coach John Barnes added, "I think we are definitely playing our best basketball right now and this is the time of the year you want to be playing that." 

Reeling off nine wins in their last eleven games helped the Penguins earn a couple of extra days off.

"The biggest thing is able to get your players some rest, definitely get them some and any minor injuries that we've had and had several of them. It gives them some extra time to heal those up.  For us getting a bye in the first, you win three games, you're in the NCAA tournament and that's pretty special." said Barnes 

It's going to take a special effort to knock Milwaukee since they split the last six meetings.

 "We've had extremely tough battles with them pretty much every time we play them. It's either a last-second shot or overtime. So I'm expecting it to be another really good game." said Barnes 

The Penguins and Panthers tip off at 2:30 on Sunday afternoon. 

