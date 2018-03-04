Police use Taser on wrong-way driver on Route 11

Authorities in Trumbull County say they used a Taser on a wrong-way driver who led police on a chase along State Route 11 early Sunday.More >>
Authorities in Trumbull County say they used a Taser on a wrong-way driver who led police on a chase along State Route 11 early Sunday.More >>
Police are investigating a fiery crash on Youngstown's East Side.More >>
Police are investigating a fiery crash on Youngstown's East Side.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Rhoda Avenue on Youngstown's West Side this afternoon.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Rhoda Avenue on Youngstown's West Side this afternoon.More >>
The State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Paolo DeMaria, said 44 Ohio schools received the Purple Star designation for their commitment to serving military-connected students and families.More >>
The State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Paolo DeMaria, said 44 Ohio schools received the Purple Star designation for their commitment to serving military-connected students and families.More >>
Authorities said a man shot himself to death outside the White House on Saturday.More >>
Authorities said a man shot himself to death outside the White House on Saturday.More >>
Ohio officials say a twice convicted murderer whose November execution was halted when a vein couldn't be found to administer execution drugs has died of natural causes.More >>
Ohio officials say a twice convicted murderer whose November execution was halted when a vein couldn't be found to administer execution drugs has died of natural causes.More >>
An Ohio man has been convicted for at least the sixth time for publicly exposing himself.More >>
An Ohio man has been convicted for at least the sixth time for publicly exposing himself.More >>
Police say two women were shot and killed in a home in northeast Philadelphia.More >>
Police say a woman and her elderly mother were shot and killed in a home in northeast Philadelphia and a suspect was arrested after he was shot and wounded by police.More >>
Naturalists say bald eagles are nesting in Cleveland for the first time in more than 100 years.More >>
Naturalists say bald eagles are nesting in Cleveland for the first time in more than 100 years.More >>
Ohio's tourism agency says it's expanding its outreach to Indianapolis this spring.More >>
Ohio's tourism agency says it's expanding its outreach to Indianapolis this spring.More >>
Authorities say a counterfeit check cashing ring that targeted numerous businesses and others in northeast Ohio has resulted in the indictment of 37 people.More >>
Authorities say a counterfeit check cashing ring that targeted numerous businesses and others in northeast Ohio has resulted in the indictment of 37 people.More >>
Pennsylvania's budding medical marijuana dispensaries have just about run out of pot.More >>
Pennsylvania's budding medical marijuana dispensaries have just about run out of pot.More >>
Authorities say an 8-year-old boy who was swept away while trying to cross a fast-moving creek in southern Ohio has died.More >>
Authorities say an 8-year-old boy who was swept away while trying to cross a fast-moving creek in southern Ohio has died.More >>
County health departments in Central Ohio have linked dairy calves brought to the region for youth 4-H projects to an outbreak of a parasitic illness in nearly two dozen people thus far.More >>
County health departments in Central Ohio have linked dairy calves brought to the region for youth 4-H projects to an outbreak of a parasitic illness in nearly two dozen people thus far.More >>
A former central Ohio city employee who authorities say stole more than $500,000 in city pool admission fees has been indicted on theft and other charges.More >>
A former central Ohio city employee who authorities say stole more than $500,000 in city pool admission fees has been indicted on theft and other charges.More >>