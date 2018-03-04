Police use Taser on wrong-way driver on Route 11 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police use Taser on wrong-way driver on Route 11

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
HOWLAND TWP., Ohio -

Authorities in Trumbull County say they used a Taser on a wrong-way driver who led police on a chase along State Route 11 early Sunday.

It began at around 4 am when a car was spotted driving north in the southbound lanes of Route 11 near Route 82.

The car turned around but was then going south in the northbound lanes, at one point nearly running a state trooper off the road.

Authorities eventually ran the car off into the median of Route 11 near Tibbets-Wick Road.

Police say they needed to use a Taser on the driver to subdue him and place him under arrest.

The driver's name has not been released.

None of the officers involved in the dispute were injured.

