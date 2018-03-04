Driver flees from fiery crash in Youngstown

Police are investigating a fiery crash on Youngstown's East Side.

People living on Atkinson Avenue tell 21 News that a car barreled into a concrete wall shortly before 1 am Sunday.

Witnesses say they could hear the impact of the crash.

One man said that by the time they got outside the driver was gone.

“We were in the house, and the car was coming down, then he just crashed right into the wall. Full speed, like boom,” said witness David Busse. “Then we came out to see what happened and there was no one in the vehicle. All of the sudden the car was on fire and we called the fire department.”

Police are investigating speed as a possible factor as a cause of the accident.