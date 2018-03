Sunday will feature nothing but plentiful sunshine and a clear blue sky! Highs will be on the cooler side, only reaching the upper 30s and low 40s.

Monday stays sunny but highs will make it into the lower 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday rain or snow showers are likely to be widespread.

Light snow and flurries will take over as we head towards the weekend and highs dip into the low to mid-30s.

The weekend looks cooler with rain or snow showers possible.