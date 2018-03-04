Property owners win $1M judgment in Ohio Turnpike lawsuit - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Property owners win $1M judgment in Ohio Turnpike lawsuit

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP -

The owners of a parcel of less than a half-acre taken by Ohio's turnpike commission for a construction project has won a $1 million judgment from a northeast Ohio jury for land the commission tried to acquire for less than $12,000.

The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports a Lorain County jury last week ordered the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission to pay the family that owned the Amherst property $1.1 million for the parcel. The turnpike offered the family $11,865 based on its appraisal.

An attorney for the family issued a statement after the jury decision saying "justice was served today." Attorney Dennis O'Toole said it shows property owners have the right to let a jury decide fair compensation.

A spokesman said the commission is reviewing the decision.

