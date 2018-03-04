Property owners win $1M judgment in Ohio Turnpike lawsuit

Drivers in Columbiana County might have to carve out some extra time for their morning commute beginning Monday.More >>
A church is converting an Ohio mansion once owned by former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson into a house of worship.More >>
It's a cause close to Susan Cramer's heart, and for the last seven years she's tried to give back by counting coins from her wheelchair to help out Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital. One by one, she loads coins into a plastic counter; penny after penny, her way of giving back.More >>
State Troopers say charges are pending against a Columbus man accused of leading them on a chase after driving the wrong way on State Route 11 in Vienna Township.More >>
Police are investigating a fiery crash on Youngstown's East Side.More >>
Authorities say a woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.More >>
The owners of a parcel of less than a half-acre taken by Ohio's turnpike commission for a construction project has won a $1 million judgment from a northeast Ohio jury for land the commission tried to acquire for less than $12,000.More >>
Ohio officials say a twice-convicted murderer whose November execution was halted when a vein couldn't be found to administer execution drugs has died of natural causes.More >>
An Ohio man has been convicted for at least the sixth time for publicly exposing himself.More >>
Police say two women were shot and killed in a home in northeast Philadelphia.More >>
Naturalists say bald eagles are nesting in Cleveland for the first time in more than 100 years.More >>
Ohio's tourism agency says it's expanding its outreach to Indianapolis this spring.More >>
Authorities say a counterfeit check cashing ring that targeted numerous businesses and others in northeast Ohio has resulted in the indictment of 37 people.More >>
Pennsylvania's budding medical marijuana dispensaries have just about run out of pot.More >>
Authorities say an 8-year-old boy who was swept away while trying to cross a fast-moving creek in southern Ohio has died.More >>
