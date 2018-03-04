Traffic signal project starting in Columbiana County

Drivers in Columbiana County might have to carve out some extra time for their morning commute beginning Monday.

Work is set to begin on the Hanoverton signalization project. The project will upgrade the traffic signals at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 (Canal Street), State Route 9 (1st Street) and County Road 406.

Flaggers will be at the project site to direct traffic.

The more than $134,000 project is expected to be completed by the end of May.