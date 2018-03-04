YSU softball falls twice at Winthrop Tournament

The Youngstown State softball team dropped a pair of games on day one of the Winthrop Tournament falling to Morehead State, 5-4, and 8-0 in five innings to Albany.

The Penguins fall to 4-7 on the year.

Against Morehead State, the Penguins pounded out 10 hits led by sophomore Tatum Christy's 2-for-4 outing with a home run and two RBIs. Seniors Hannah Lucas and Alexis Roach also had two hits for the Penguins. Freshman Elle Buffenbarger struck out five in 4.2 innings pitched in relief.

Christy's solo home run in the top of the second tied the game at 1-1. The Eagles scored four in the bottom of the second to take a 5-1 lead.

Kelly Thompson-Cappadocio single in the top of the fourth plated Christy with the Penguins second run, and Roach and Thompson-Cappadocio scored on an error.

Pinch-runner Cali Mikovich was thrown out at home attempting to tie the game on Hannah Lucas' single to center field.

In the loss to Albany, the Penguins mustered just two hits.

Youngstown State closes out the tournament Sunday against Eastern Kentucky and Winthrop at Noon and 2 p.m., respectively.

Source: Youngstown State University