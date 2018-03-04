YSU baseball falls 5-2 to Seattle U

Seattle U scored the final five runs and held the Youngstown State baseball team scoreless over the final eight innings in a 5-2 victory over the Penguins on Saturday at the Kissimmee Irish Classic.

The Redhawks' rally spoiled a solid start by YSU's Collin Floyd, who struck out 11 of the 26 batters he faced over 6.1 innings. He allowed three runs on seven hits and walked just one batter in the hard-luck loss.

Blaze Glenn went 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Penguins offensively. Glenn started a stretch of three straight singles for YSU when it scored twice in the top of the first, but the Penguins were held to two hits over the final eight innings.

Trey Bridis got the Penguins' offense started when he reached on a two-base error in the top of the first, and he scored the game's first run when Glenn singled to right field on a 2-0 pitch. Zach Lopatka then singled to move Glenn up 90 feet and set up Drew Dickerson's RBI single.

Floyd had six strikeouts through three innings, but Seattle U managed three hits around three more strikeouts in the fourth to tie the score. Curtis Perrin led off with a single, and Jake Cosgrove followed with a double that put runners on second and third with nobody out. Floyd struck out cleanup hitter Sean Sutton for the first out, but Dalton Hurd followed with a two-run single that tied the game at 2-2.

Once the Redhawks tied the score, Seattle U starter Jake Prizina allowed just two more baserunners the rest of the game. He walked Dickerson to start the bottom of the fourth but erased him immediately by inducing a double play. He then allowed a one-out single to Glenn in the sixth, but the Penguins' right-fielder was stranded on second.

Floyd allowed a leadoff double in the seventh to Lucas Denney, who came around to score two batters later on a Kyler Murphy single. That was Floyd's last batter, and Kip DeShields came in to keep the margin at one. Neither team scored in the eighth, and Seattle U added two insurance runs on a two-out triple in the top of the ninth.

Youngstown State will finish up its three games at the Kissimmee Irish Classic on Sunday against Seton Hall. First pitch has been moved up from 10:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. Loptaka will make his first career start on the mound for the Penguins.

Source: Youngstown State University