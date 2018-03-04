Cleveland State upsets N. Kentucky 89-80, advances to semis

High school basketball scores from Saturday, March 3, 2018.More >>
High school basketball scores from Saturday, March 3, 2018.More >>
Gary Harris scored 32 points, Will Barton added 23 and the Denver Nuggets did most of their damage behind the 3-point arc in a 126-117 win over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.More >>
Gary Harris scored 32 points, Will Barton added 23 and the Denver Nuggets did most of their damage behind the 3-point arc in a 126-117 win over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.More >>
Tyree Appleby scored 24 points with seven rebounds and four assists, Kenny Carpenter added 15 points, including a go-ahead 3-point play with 2:20 left, and No. 8 seed Cleveland State upset top-seeded Northern...More >>
Tyree Appleby scored 24 points with seven rebounds and four assists, Kenny Carpenter added 15 points, including a go-ahead 3-point play with 2:20 left, and No. 8 seed Cleveland State upset top-seeded Northern Kentucky...More >>
Sidney Crosby finished off a 2-on-1 by burying a shot past Chris Gibson 3:48 into overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday.More >>
Sidney Crosby finished off a 2-on-1 by burying a shot past Chris Gibson 3:48 into overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday.More >>
Seattle U scored the final five runs and held the Youngstown State baseball team scoreless over the final eight innings in a 5-2 victory over the Penguins on Saturday at the Kissimmee Irish Classic.More >>
Seattle U scored the final five runs and held the Youngstown State baseball team scoreless over the final eight innings in a 5-2 victory over the Penguins on Saturday at the Kissimmee Irish Classic.More >>
The Youngstown State softball team dropped a pair of games on day one of the Winthrop Tournament falling to Morehead State, 5-4, and 8-0 in five innings to Albany.More >>
The Youngstown State softball team dropped a pair of games on day one of the Winthrop Tournament falling to Morehead State, 5-4, and 8-0 in five innings to Albany.More >>
High school basketball scores from Friday, March 2, 2018..More >>
High school basketball scores from Friday, March 2, 2018..More >>
Andrew Cogliano and Josh Manson scored 1:28 apart in the second period and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Friday night.More >>
The Anaheim Ducks' penalty kill has been able to keep opponents in check.More >>