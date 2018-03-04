Youngstown's DoubleTree Hotel hosting job fair this week - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown's DoubleTree Hotel hosting job fair this week

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The first hotel in Youngstown in over 45 years is looking to fill positions at a job fair this week.

DoubleTree by Hilton is holding a job fair at the Covelli Centre on Monday. 

The job fair is from 12 until 4 pm.

The hotel is looking to fill positions including accounting, chief engineer, front office supervisor, housekeeping supervisor, front desk agent, night auditor, maintenance, housekeeping, and laundry attendant.

Officials have said that they expect to open the hotel at the end of March.

