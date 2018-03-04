H.S. basketball scores (3/3/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (3/3/18)

Boys' Basketball Tournament 

Division I 

Canfield 62 Canton McKinley 68 

Warren Harding 47 Twinsburg 42 

Division III 

Campbell 53 United 51 

Liberty 58 Champion 72 

Girls' Basketball Tournament 

Division III 

Salem 38 South Range 53 | The Raiders play Chippewa Wednesday at 6:15 pm at Cuyahoga Falls High School 

Waterloo 27 Newton Falls 41 | The Tigers play Elyria Catholic Wednesday at 8 pm at Cuyahoga Falls High School 

Division IV 

Lisbon 48 Valley Christian 47 | The Blue Devils play Dalton Thursday at 8 pm at Massillon Perry High School 

Girls' District 10 Tournament 

Farrell 49 Kennedy Catholic 62 

West Middlesex 40 Reynolds 20 

Hickory 62 Warren 61 

