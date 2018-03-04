PIAA boys and girls state playoff pairings

Boys' PIAA State Playoff Pairings 1st Round

Class A

Propel (17-6) vs. Kennedy Catholic (18-4) | Friday, March 9th at 6:30 pm at Slippery Rock University

Class AA

Springdale (13-9) vs. West Middlesex (19-6) | Saturday, March 10th at 7:00 pm at Sharon High School

Wilmington (14-2) vs. Coudersport (21-3) | Saturday, March 10th at 5:30 pm at St. Mary's High School

Class AAA

Cardinal-Wuerl North Catholic (13-12) vs. Greenville (15-9) | Saturday. March 10th at 7:00 pm at Meadville High School

Class AAAA

Grove City (18-7) vs. Quaker Valley (23-1) | Friday, March 9th at 7:30 pm at Cardinals Wuerl North Catholic High School

Belle Vernon (18-6) vs. Hickory (20-5) | Friday, March 9th at 7:30 pm at Sharon High School

New Castle (21-4) vs. Ft. LeBoeuf (8-15) | Friday, March 9th at 7:30 pm at Butler High School

Valley (14-5) vs. Sharon (23-2) | Friday, March 9th at 8:00 pm at Slippery Rock University



Girls' PIAA State Playoff Pairing 1st Round

Class A

Portage (16-9) vs . Kennedy Catholic (18-5) | Saturday, March 10th at 5:30 pm at Sharon High School

Farrell (12-11) vs. West Greene (22-3) | Saturday, March 10th at 3:00 pm at Peters Township High School

Class AA

Serra Catholic (16-8) vs. Reynolds (14-10) | Friday, March 9th at 4:00 pm at Sharon High School

Leechburg (19-5) vs. West Middlesex (21-4) | Saturday, March 10th at 5:00 pm at Slippery Rock University

Class AAAAA

Hickory (16-8) vs. Oakland Catholic (17-8) | Saturday, March 10th at 3:00 pm at North Hills High School