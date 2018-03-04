YSU to host watch party for semifinals contest vs. Green Bay

All YSU fans are invited to attend a watch party in the Coaches Court of Beeghly Center to cheer on the Youngstown State women's basketball team as they face top-seeded Green Bay tomorrow afternoon in the semifinals of the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Championship.

The Penguins advanced after a thrilling win earlier today over Milwaukee in the quarterfinals. Tomorrow's game is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The event will be free of charge and no reservations or tickets are needed. Fans are encouraged to bring their own lunch while soft drinks will be provided. Doors are scheduled to open at 12:45 p.m.

For questions, please contact John Tomsich at 330-941-3801

Source: Youngstown State University