Ohio girls regional pairings

Girls' Basketball tournament 

Division II Barberton Regional 

West Branch vs. Akron Saint Vincent-Saint Mary's | Tuesday, March 6th at 6:15 p, at Barberton High School 

Division III Cuyahoga Falls Regional 

 Doylestown Chippewa vs. South Range | Wednesday, March 7th at 6:15 pm at Cuyahoga Falls High School 

Newton Falls vs. Elyria Catholic | Wednesday, March 7th at 8:00 pm at Cuyahoga Falls High School 

Division IV Massillon Perry Regional 

Lisbon vs. Dalton | Thursday, March 8th at 8:00 pm at Massillon Perry High School 

