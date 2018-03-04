Train cars blown off track in Pennsylvania during storm - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Train cars blown off track in Pennsylvania during storm

Posted: Updated:

OXFORD, Pa. (AP) - Officials say the winds from last week's storm were so severe that they blew train cars off the tracks just south of Lincoln University in Pennsylvania near the Maryland line.

Al Sauer, president and chief executive officer of East Penn Railroad, told the Daily Local News of West Chester that the gust took down two cars, and they dragged a locomotive with them.

Sauer said the train was loaded with cargo and heading west at the time Friday. The engineer and conductor weren't injured. Sauer says "We've never had anything like this happen."

A traffic control officer at the scene Saturday said the train was carrying piping material for natural gas line construction.

Sauer said it would probably be a few days before the tracks would be open again.

Information from: Daily Local News, http://www.dailylocal.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Roger Bannister, first to run sub 4-minute mile, dies at 88

    Roger Bannister, first to run sub 4-minute mile, dies at 88

    Sunday, March 4 2018 11:15 PM EST2018-03-05 04:15:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, FILE). FILE- In this photo taken Monday, April 28, 2014, Roger Bannister, who as a young man was the first person to break the 4-minute barrier for the mile run in 1954, poses during an interview with The Associated Press ...(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, FILE). FILE- In this photo taken Monday, April 28, 2014, Roger Bannister, who as a young man was the first person to break the 4-minute barrier for the mile run in 1954, poses during an interview with The Associated Press ...
    Roger Bannister, the first runner to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile, has died.More >>
    Roger Bannister, the first runner to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile, has died.More >>

  • Alabama's 'Bloody Sunday' racial violence of 1965 remembered

    Alabama's 'Bloody Sunday' racial violence of 1965 remembered

    Sunday, March 4 2018 10:55 PM EST2018-03-05 03:55:35 GMT
    (Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). A child runs down Water Street during the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in commemoration of the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala.(Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). A child runs down Water Street during the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in commemoration of the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala.
    Members of Congress join civil rights activists and others for annual commemoration of day of racial violence in Selma dating to 1965.More >>
    Members of Congress join civil rights activists and others for annual commemoration of day of racial violence in Selma dating to 1965.More >>

  • After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

    After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

    Sunday, March 4 2018 10:55 PM EST2018-03-05 03:55:24 GMT
    (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...
    The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.More >>
    The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms