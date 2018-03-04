Prosecutors in Bill Cosby retrial want 19 women to testify - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Prosecutors in Bill Cosby retrial want 19 women to testify

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Prosecutors in Bill Cosby's retrial want to call as many as 19 other women to the witness stand to show he had a five-decade pattern of drugging and harming women.

Cosby is due in court for a pretrial hearing Monday as his lawyers clash with prosecutors over how many of his accusers are allowed to testify at his April 2 sexual assault.

Judge Steven O'Neill allowed just one other accuser to testify at Cosby's first trial, which ended in a hung jury last year.

Cosby's lawyers say they'll seek to delay the April 2 retrial if other accusers are given a chance to testify. They said they'd need extra time to look into the allegations.

The hearing comes just 10 days after the death of Cosby's daughter.

