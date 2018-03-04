Prosecutors in Bill Cosby retrial want 19 women to testify

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Prosecutors in Bill Cosby's retrial want to call as many as 19 other women to the witness stand to show he had a five-decade pattern of drugging and harming women.

Cosby is due in court for a pretrial hearing Monday as his lawyers clash with prosecutors over how many of his accusers are allowed to testify at his April 2 sexual assault.

Judge Steven O'Neill allowed just one other accuser to testify at Cosby's first trial, which ended in a hung jury last year.

Cosby's lawyers say they'll seek to delay the April 2 retrial if other accusers are given a chance to testify. They said they'd need extra time to look into the allegations.

The hearing comes just 10 days after the death of Cosby's daughter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.