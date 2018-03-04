Blaze near Pittsburgh kills 1, injures 1

CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a fire in an apartment building near Pittsburgh killed one person and injured another.

The blaze was reported Friday night in a three-story building in Carnegie that has a restaurant on the first floor and apartments on the upper floors.

One person was rescued from an upper-floor window with a ladder truck and two people were taken to a hospital.

One of the victims, identified by the Allegheny County medical examiner's office as 64-year-old John Wells, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The county said Saturday that fire units were back on the scene because the blaze may have re-kindled. Officials said 25 residents have been displaced, and the Red Cross is providing assistance.

