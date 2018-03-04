Blaze near Pittsburgh kills 1, injures 1

Records show drug distributors are pushing back on stricter regulation in Ohio, protesting what they call a patchwork approach that could lead to confusion and uncertainty.More >>
St. Clair Township Police are investigating a burglary at Kay Jewelers on Sunday.More >>
State Troopers say charges are pending against a Columbus man accused of leading them on a chase after driving the wrong way on State Route 11 in Vienna Township.More >>
The first hotel in Youngstown in over 45 years is looking to fill positions at a job fair this week.More >>
Outdoor enthusiasts from all over made their way to The Metroplex Expo Center for the last day of the Hunting and Fishing Supershow and Sale.More >>
Authorities say a fire in an apartment building near Pittsburgh killed one person and injured another.More >>
Officials say the winds from last week's storm were so severe that they blew train cars off the tracks just south of Lincoln University in Pennsylvania near the Maryland line.More >>
Authorities say a woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.More >>
The owners of a parcel of less than a half-acre taken by Ohio's turnpike commission for a construction project has won a $1 million judgment from a northeast Ohio jury for land the commission tried to acquire for less than $12,000.More >>
Ohio officials say a twice-convicted murderer whose November execution was halted when a vein couldn't be found to administer execution drugs has died of natural causes.More >>
An Ohio man has been convicted for at least the sixth time for publicly exposing himself.More >>
Police say two women were shot and killed in a home in northeast Philadelphia.More >>
Naturalists say bald eagles are nesting in Cleveland for the first time in more than 100 years.More >>
Ohio's tourism agency says it's expanding its outreach to Indianapolis this spring.More >>
Authorities say a counterfeit check cashing ring that targeted numerous businesses and others in northeast Ohio has resulted in the indictment of 37 people.More >>
