Blaze near Pittsburgh kills 1, injures 1 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Blaze near Pittsburgh kills 1, injures 1

Posted: Updated:

CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a fire in an apartment building near Pittsburgh killed one person and injured another.

The blaze was reported Friday night in a three-story building in Carnegie that has a restaurant on the first floor and apartments on the upper floors.

One person was rescued from an upper-floor window with a ladder truck and two people were taken to a hospital.

One of the victims, identified by the Allegheny County medical examiner's office as 64-year-old John Wells, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The county said Saturday that fire units were back on the scene because the blaze may have re-kindled. Officials said 25 residents have been displaced, and the Red Cross is providing assistance.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Alabama's 'Bloody Sunday' racial violence of 1965 remembered

    Alabama's 'Bloody Sunday' racial violence of 1965 remembered

    Sunday, March 4 2018 11:25 PM EST2018-03-05 04:25:40 GMT
    (Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). A child runs down Water Street during the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in commemoration of the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala.(Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). A child runs down Water Street during the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in commemoration of the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala.
    Members of Congress join civil rights activists and others for annual commemoration of day of racial violence in Selma dating to 1965.More >>
    Members of Congress join civil rights activists and others for annual commemoration of day of racial violence in Selma dating to 1965.More >>

  • After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

    After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

    Sunday, March 4 2018 11:25 PM EST2018-03-05 04:25:28 GMT
    (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...
    The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.More >>
    The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.More >>

  • Mushers hit the snowy trail as Iditarod kicks off in Alaska

    Mushers hit the snowy trail as Iditarod kicks off in Alaska

    Sunday, March 4 2018 11:25 PM EST2018-03-05 04:25:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Moore has just won the Yukon Quest, a dog sled race from Whitehor...(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Moore has just won the Yukon Quest, a dog sled race from Whitehor...
    The world's most famous sled dog race will begin Sunday in Alaska, but it comes after a difficult year for the Iditarod.More >>
    The world's most famous sled dog race will begin Sunday in Alaska, but it comes after a difficult year for the Iditarod.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms