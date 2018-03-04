Cavs' Thompson to miss several games with sprained ankle

Ohio girls regional pairingsMore >>
The Cavaliers will be without starting center Tristan Thompson for several games because of a sprained right ankle.More >>
Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 points and No. 13 Ohio State beat 17th-ranked Maryland 79-69 on Sunday night to win the Big Ten women's basketball tournament.More >>
All YSU fans are invited to attend a watch party in the Coaches Court of Beeghly Center to cheer on the Youngstown State women's basketball team as they face top-seeded Green Bay tomorrow afternoon in the semifinals of the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Championship.More >>
The Youngstown State women's basketball team survived a major comeback bid by Milwaukee to win 62-58 on Sunday and advance to the semifinals of the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Basketball Championship in Detroit.More >>
PIAA boys and girls state playoff pairingsMore >>
High school basketball scores from Saturday, March 3, 2018.More >>
