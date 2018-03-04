Jimmie Johnson fails inspection 3 times before Vegas race - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Jimmie Johnson fails inspection 3 times before Vegas race

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bill Cosby goes to court to stop accusers from testifying

    Bill Cosby goes to court to stop accusers from testifying

    Sunday, March 4 2018 11:25 PM EST2018-03-05 04:25:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This combination of file photos shows Andrea Constand, left, walking to the courtroom during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial June 6, 2017, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.; and Bill Cosby, ri...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This combination of file photos shows Andrea Constand, left, walking to the courtroom during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial June 6, 2017, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.; and Bill Cosby, ri...
    Bill Cosby is going to court to stop some of his dozens of accusers from testifying at his April 2 sexual assault retrial.More >>
    Bill Cosby is going to court to stop some of his dozens of accusers from testifying at his April 2 sexual assault retrial.More >>

  • In Texas GOP primary, it's who can love Trump the most

    In Texas GOP primary, it's who can love Trump the most

    Sunday, March 4 2018 11:25 PM EST2018-03-05 04:25:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). In this Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, photo, guests attend a Republican congressional candidate forum, in New Braunfels, Texas. Texas holds the nation’s first 2018 primary elections Tuesday, March 6, 2018, and the campaign is providing a...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). In this Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, photo, guests attend a Republican congressional candidate forum, in New Braunfels, Texas. Texas holds the nation’s first 2018 primary elections Tuesday, March 6, 2018, and the campaign is providing a...
    Texas' first-in-the-nation primary has the Trump effect on Republican campaigns on full display.More >>
    Texas' first-in-the-nation primary has the Trump effect on Republican campaigns on full display.More >>

  • Alabama's 'Bloody Sunday' racial violence of 1965 remembered

    Alabama's 'Bloody Sunday' racial violence of 1965 remembered

    Sunday, March 4 2018 11:25 PM EST2018-03-05 04:25:40 GMT
    (Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). A child runs down Water Street during the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in commemoration of the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala.(Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). A child runs down Water Street during the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in commemoration of the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala.
    Members of Congress join civil rights activists and others for annual commemoration of day of racial violence in Selma dating to 1965.More >>
    Members of Congress join civil rights activists and others for annual commemoration of day of racial violence in Selma dating to 1965.More >>
    •   

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Jimmie Johnson was sent to the back of the field for the start of Sunday's NASCAR race at Las Vegas because his car needed four trips through inspection to be approved for participation.

NASCAR ejected Johnson car chief Jesse Saunders because the car failed inspection three times. The Chevrolet passed on its fourth inspection. Saunders is responsible for setting up the Camaro.

Johnson is a seven-time NASCAR champion and the winningest active driver on the Vegas track, but he is off to a slow start this season. He crashed in all three races at Daytona International Speedway and was 27th last week at Atlanta. He's 35th in the Cup standings.

Ryan Blaney started from the pole in Vegas.

___

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Alabama's 'Bloody Sunday' racial violence of 1965 remembered

    Alabama's 'Bloody Sunday' racial violence of 1965 remembered

    Sunday, March 4 2018 11:25 PM EST2018-03-05 04:25:40 GMT
    (Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). A child runs down Water Street during the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in commemoration of the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala.(Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). A child runs down Water Street during the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in commemoration of the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala.
    Members of Congress join civil rights activists and others for annual commemoration of day of racial violence in Selma dating to 1965.More >>
    Members of Congress join civil rights activists and others for annual commemoration of day of racial violence in Selma dating to 1965.More >>

  • After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

    After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

    Sunday, March 4 2018 11:25 PM EST2018-03-05 04:25:28 GMT
    (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...
    The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.More >>
    The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.More >>

  • Mushers hit the snowy trail as Iditarod kicks off in Alaska

    Mushers hit the snowy trail as Iditarod kicks off in Alaska

    Sunday, March 4 2018 11:25 PM EST2018-03-05 04:25:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Moore has just won the Yukon Quest, a dog sled race from Whitehor...(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Moore has just won the Yukon Quest, a dog sled race from Whitehor...
    The world's most famous sled dog race will begin Sunday in Alaska, but it comes after a difficult year for the Iditarod.More >>
    The world's most famous sled dog race will begin Sunday in Alaska, but it comes after a difficult year for the Iditarod.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms