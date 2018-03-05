Job fair today for downtown Youngstown luxury hotel

One man was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in his Warren home early Monday.More >>
A nineteen-year-old Bristolville man is scheduled to go on trial today for the murder of a Warren man whose body was found in a remote area of Trumbull County.More >>
A suspended Mahoning County judge is scheduled to appear before a federal judge in Cleveland this afternoon for what is being called a pre-trial/change of plea hearing.More >>
Operators the first hotel in Youngstown in more than 45 years are looking for employees.More >>
Authorities say a fire in an apartment building near Pittsburgh killed one person and injured another.More >>
Officials say the winds from last week's storm were so severe that they blew train cars off the tracks just south of Lincoln University in Pennsylvania near the Maryland line.More >>
Authorities say a woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.More >>
The owners of a parcel of less than a half-acre taken by Ohio's turnpike commission for a construction project has won a $1 million judgment from a northeast Ohio jury for land the commission tried to acquire for less than $12,000.More >>
Ohio officials say a twice-convicted murderer whose November execution was halted when a vein couldn't be found to administer execution drugs has died of natural causes.More >>
An Ohio man has been convicted for at least the sixth time for publicly exposing himself.More >>
Police say two women were shot and killed in a home in northeast Philadelphia.More >>
Naturalists say bald eagles are nesting in Cleveland for the first time in more than 100 years.More >>
Ohio's tourism agency says it's expanding its outreach to Indianapolis this spring.More >>
Authorities say a counterfeit check cashing ring that targeted numerous businesses and others in northeast Ohio has resulted in the indictment of 37 people.More >>
