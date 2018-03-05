Jury being selected to hear murder trial of Bristolville man - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Jury being selected to hear murder trial of Bristolville man

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

Jury selection got underway Monday in the case of a 19-year-old Bristolville man accused of murdering a Warren man whose body was found in a remote area of Trumbull County.

Austin Burke is charged with murdering 22-year-old Kenneth Sample who was reported missing last June.

Sample's body was found a few days later near a secluded area of the Grand River Game Lands in Bristolville.

Burke was arrested days later after allegedly robbing the Pizza Joe's restaurant in Cortland.

Burke faces one charge of aggravated murder and tampering with evidence, two charges of aggravated robbery, and weapons charges.

Burke's attorney has argued that investigators have failed to prove where the alleged murder actually occurred and says the charges should be dismissed.

A defense motion asserts that because the evidence was destroyed, Burke's defense cannot prove that Sample did not die from a gunshot, but rather, potentially from a fatal overdose.

Officials have said that Burke and Sample knew each other in some form, but have not commented on the nature of their relationship.  

